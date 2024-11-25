A Classic Children’s Novel Is Getting New Anime Reboot

Adapting classic novels into other mediums is relatively common, with film adaptions of classics like Little Women, The Lord of the Rings, and Pride & Prejudice becoming beloved films that keep classic stories relevant for modern audiences. Traditional filmmakers aren’t the only creatives tackling these classic and influential works, though, with there being plenty of mangaka and anime production teams giving many of these stories the love and passion they need to be adapted to their respective methods of storytelling. Some of the best examples of this are Emma by Kaoru Mori, Frankenstein by Junji Ito, and The Call of Cthulu by Gou Tanabe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, though, fans of classic literature and anime can finally see one of the best children’s stories ever written come to life courtesy of The Answer Studio, known for their work on Tower of God Season 2, Shikioriori, and Garden of Words. The anime adaptation of L. M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables is set to begin airing in Japan during April 2025. While details are still relatively sparse regarding how much of the original novel the series will be adapting, the promotional stills showing off the direction The Answer Studio has decided to take the series are absolutely gorgeous, and embody the classic storybook vibe of the source material.

Gilbert and Anne in Anne Shirley

Anne Shirley Has the Opportunity To Reinvent a Classic Children’s Novel Into Something Special For New Generations

The Anne of Green Gables anime adaptation, titled Anne Shirley, has the opportunity to adapt an already timeless story into something that will remain a relevant and powerful young girls coming-of-age tale for new generations. Originally published in 1908, Anne of Green Gables follows an 11-year-old girl growing up in the late 19th century after being mistakenly sent to live with two siblings on their farm in Canada. Anne’s character is introduced as being a quick-witted, resourceful, and dramatic young girl who is, despite all her confidence, shown to be rather insecure and defensive of her physical appearance. The book’s adventures are rather episodic, but show how Anne grows up and adjusts to her first ever home, surrounded by people who grow to care deeply for her – even if she was never actually meant to be there. Throughout the story, Anne meets other children her age – one of which being a young boy named Gilbert, who not only becomes one of her best friends, but a major positive influence in her life.

Anne’s friendships are part of what keep the story so timeless, as they teach children and adult readers about how individuals grow and change as they enter into adulthood, and how sometimes, people must learn to accept these differences to keep those they care about in their life. Gilbert is an important part of this lesson, initially being introduced as a naive young man whose childish crush on her accidentally causes Anne to despise him in the beginning of the story, only for him to mature and earn her trust back over time. He does this with no ulterior motive to one day earn her heart, instead, doing so to be a good friend. If The Answer Studio can properly adapt Anne’s adventures from early childhood to adulthood, Anne Shirley could very easily become a modern classic for anime and literature fans around the globe.

H/T Anime News by AIR on X