Anohana Director Opens Room for Sequel in New Interview Teaser

✖

The director behind Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day has opened room for a sequel in a new tease during a recent special screening! The original anime series created by Super Peace Busters (the code name for the team of director Tatsuyuki Nagai, screenwriter Mari Okada, and character designer Masayoshi Tanaka) remains one of the most notable anime releases ever among anime fans even ten years after its original release in Japan. Although the original series seemed to come to a conclusive end as the central group all went on with their lives, there might be still room to explore.

A special tenth anniversary celebration for Anohana was recently held in Japan as the creators attended a special screening of the follow up film to the series (which takes place a year after the events of the anime and expands on some of its moments), and it was here that director Nagai commented that the speed of the tickets sold for the event leaves them "no choice" but to make a sequel. You can check out the special visual made for the event below:

Tickets for the screening held in Tokyo sold out within five minutes, and the number of people who had shown up for the 10th Anniversary Anohana event was "astonishing" to director Tatsuyuki Nagai (as detailed by Crunchyroll). Taking this one step further, Nagai teased a potential sequel with the fact that "there were so many people buying tickets that they sold out in 5 minutes, leaving us no choice but to make a sequel.” This was definitely a playful comment not truly cementing anything in place, but it's not exactly a completely wild idea.

The creative team behind the series worked together on the special anniversary visual after all as character designer Masayoshi Tanaka had explained that while he had been tasked with the visual he initially had trouble coming up with a concept. Reaching out to Nagai and writer Mari Okada, the three of them had conceived of a visual aging up each of the characters further in a way reminiscent to the visual of the main series.

So while a sequel might not be in motion just yet, it seems that the creative team still loves this world and its characters enough to even go as far to imagine how each of them have aged another ten years later. If you wanted to check out Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day yourself, you can find it streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll! What do you think? Would you want to see a sequel? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Crunchyroll