Arcane Season 2 Soundtrack Stacked with Twenty One Pilots, Stray Kids, and Many More

Arcane has become one of the biggest animated original for Netflix and for good reason. The series that spun out of the gaming universe of League of Legends was able to tell a compelling story revolving around two warring siblings, Jinx and Vi, while also painting quite the gorgeous picture for animation fans. On top of these elements, the animated series had a killer soundtrack for its first season thanks to the likes of Imagine Dragons, BONES UK, Woodkid, and many more. To get fans hyped for the upcoming second season, Arcane has revealed the musical acts that will be bringing its soundtrack to life.

Arcane's second season has been a highly anticipated one thanks to the killer cliffhanger of the first season's finale. As Jinx descended further into madness, Vi continued to struggle with both her sister and the world at large falling apart. In the final moments of the season finale, Jinx fired a rocket into the ruling class of Piltover as viewers spent years wondering who, if anyone was able to survive the assault. League of Legends' fans are hoping that this question will be answered in quick succession when Arcane's second season hits Netflix this November.

Arcane's Season 2 Soundtrack

In a new social media post from the official Arcane account, the animated series revealed the following acts will be a part of creating season two's soundtrack:

Ashnikko

D4VD

DJerv

Fever 333

Freya Ridings

Grey

Jarina De Marco

King Princess

Mako

Marcus King

Misha Mansoor

Pomme

Raja Kumari

Royal & The Serpent

Sherly Lee Ralph

Stefflon Don

Stray Kids

Stromae

Tom Morello

Twenty One Pilots

Woodkid

Young Miko

Zand

Arcane: The Final Frontier

While Arcane's second season is billed as its last, this doesn't mean that this is the end of League of Legends on Netflix. Earlier this year, a co-creator of the beloved animated series, Christian Linke, had the following to say regarding the future of the franchise, "The story of Arcane wraps up with the second season. Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey, and our partnership with the wonderful animation studio in Paris called Fortiche."

Linke also took the chance to examine the characters of Jinx and Vi, stating how they evolved to heights not foreseen by the original animators, "Their arcs have grown so far beyond our original dreams for them and we want to give the same treatment to more champions. So we're currently working on our next projects across television and film, and we're hopeful that we can share more by the end of the year. We're still really early in the stages of that process, and these things do take a lot of time, but we'd like to share updates with you whenever we can."

Netflix's Video Game Adaptations

Alongside the success of Arcane, Netflix has garnered major support for several of their other video game adaptations. The streaming service has hit pay dirt with the likes of Castlevania, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, The Witcher, Dragon's Dogma, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Next month, the platform will release Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and in the future, Netflix plans on creating a new animated series for Dante of the Devil May Cry series. It's a good time to be a fan of video game adaptations and Netflix clearly knows that these unique series are a success for its platform.

Want to stay up to date on the animated story of League of Legends? Follow along with Team Anime and Team Gaming on the latest Arcane updates and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.