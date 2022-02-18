Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Kicks Off English Dub for Season 2

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest has finally kicked off the English dubbed release for Season 2 of the series! The Winter 2022 anime schedule has now reached the halfway point of its run as fans have chosen the various series they will be following until the end of the ride in just a few weeks, and one of the big standouts remains the return of this favorite Isekai series. The first season of the series was a major hit with fans, and it seems the second season has been just as much of a hit. Now the season will be available for even more fans!

Funimation has announced that they have officially kicked off the English dub release for Season 2 of Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest. Luckily for fans who had loved the dub from the first season (which adds a fun B-movie action vibe over it all thanks to its strong lead performances), the second season features a returning cast from the first along with some brand new characters thrown into the mix for the new episodes. So if you’ve been waiting, now is the time to jump in!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The adventure continues! Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 2's English dub premieres tomorrow on Funimation.



Find out more: https://t.co/7DXTZUwGVM pic.twitter.com/DIuzWT2ERQ — Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest (@Arifureta_anime) February 16, 2022

Returning cast members from the first season’s English dub include Matt Shipman as Hajime, Tia Ballard as Yue, AmaLee as Shea, Morgan Laure as Tio, Skyler McIntosh as Kaori, Kate Bristol as Shizuku, Lara Woodhull as Myu, Orion Pitts as Hiyama, Bradley Campbell as Eliheid, Kent Williams as Ishtar, Justin Briner as Endou, and Patrick Seitz as Meld. Joining the case for the second season are the new additions of Brandon Potter as Freid Bagwa, Chris Cason as Mikhail, Brianna Knickerbocker as Liliana, and Jerry Jewell as Bize. Jonathan Rigg also returns from the first season to serve as ADR Director for the new season.

If you wanted to check out the first season along with the new episodes as they premiere, you can now find Arifureta – From Commonplace to World’s Strongest streaming with Funimation. The second season is officially described as such, “Transported to another world and left behind by his former friends, Hajime had to make his rise from literal rock bottom. It was in the labyrinth where he strengthened his weak magic and found several beautiful allies. Now after saving his classmates, he ventures for Erisen to escort Myu and her mother. He’ll fight and defeat anyone he has to in order to find a way home—including a god!”

What do you think? Have you been waiting for the English dub to drop to check out the new season? If not, how have you been liking Arifureta’s new episodes so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!