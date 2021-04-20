Assassin's Creed Exec Gives Update on Netflix's Anime

✖

When it comes to Netflix, anime is the name of the game for the streaming service, and that strategy has bloomed over the last few years. Following some serious investment years back, the site has produced a ton of original anime series and nabbed even more exclusive licenses. Not too long ago, it was announced an Assassin's Creed anime was on the way, and it seems the project is still going to happen despite its hush-hush status.

The latest update came from one of Ubisoft's top creators during a chat with Eurogamer. Aymar Azaïzia, the head of content for Assassin's Creed, was asked if plans were still intact for a Netflix animated series. It was there Azaïzia said all things are a go, and the team is working behind the scenes on the project these days.

"It's still active - it's the guys who brought us the Raving Rabbids TV show which have also announced the Far Cry animated series. Those guys are really focusing on that. It's not the next project which is coming up in their pipeline but it's still in their hands. It hasn't been canned," the executive explained.

If you did not know, Assassin's Creed made the big announcement about its anime plans a couple of years back. It was there fans learned Adi Shankar, the creator of Netflix's Castlevania anime, signed on to do this adaptation. Little has been said about the project since its big announcement, but Shankar has said the anime will tell an original story set within the franchise's universe. Clearly, the show's story elements are still being ironed out, so fans can rest easy while they wait for this next Netflix original.

