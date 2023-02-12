Astro Boy Comes to Life Thanks to MSCHF's Viral New Boots

The fashion world is hardly a stranger to anime at this point. Over the decades, artists have taken plenty of inspiration from high-end fashion brands, and now those companies are sending love back. From Coach to Lowe, the tributes have been endless, and now it seems art collective MSCHF is dipping its fashion into anime with a pair of viral boots.

Seriously, they are kinda wild. The Brooklyn-based company channeled Astro Boy with the boots, so fans of the iconic anime will want to nab a pair ASAP.

On February 16, MSCHF will release its "Big Red Boots" which look unbelievably cartoony. The kicks, which are coated in a TPU shell, give the boots a rubbery texture that even Luffy of One Piece would love. As you can see above, the boots are definitely a statement piece, and they would be perfect for an Astro Boy cosplay.

Of course, they will be a pricey buy. MSCHF will retail these boots for $350 USD, and they are likely to sell out fast. Most pieces by the collective are sold out in minutes, and these shoes should be no different given their recent viral climb.

Of course, these are not the first shoes released by MSCHF. Back in 2019, the collective earned all sorts of attention for its Jesus Shoes which feature a golden crucifix and water from Israel's Jordan River. The brand went on to release Satan Shoes which Lil Was X made famous, and their legacy ended up stirring a legal battle. After all, Nike filed a lawsuit against MSCHF for intellectual reasons after the shoes were released, and the companies have since settled.

What do you make of these wild anime kicks?