Astro Royale Volume 1 Cover Art Revealed

Astro Royale is now in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the new manga has shared the cover art for its first physical volume! Tokyo Revengers series creator Ken Wakui returned to manga with a brand new series that ended up being the creator's debut with Shonen Jump. This new series, Astro Royale, first made its debut earlier this Spring, and currently only has ten chapters under its belt as of the time of this publication. Which means that it's beginning to set up the real story for its characters as it introduces more powers and more.

Astro Royale introduces fans to Hibaru Yotsurugi, who ends up in a major conflict over control of his Yakuza family when his father, the patriarch, passes. When a falling meteor grants each character a special poster based on whatever they might wish on it in the given moment, an even bigger fight begins. To celebrate the launch of the first volume of Astro Royale in Japan beginning on July 4th, you can check out the cover for the manga's debut release below featuring a close up look at Hibaru.

What Is Astro Royale?

Originally creator by Ken Wakui, who previously made waves with Tokyo Revengers, Astro Royale made its debut with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine this Spring and currently has ten chapters available. But while the manga is only a few chapters into its run, there's also no guarantee that it will continue considering it's been so competitive in the magazine overall. So if you wanted to check it out, you can find Astro Royale with Shueisha's MangaPlus service or Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

As for what to expect from the new manga series, Shueisha teases Astro Royale as such, "The new series from Ken Wakui, the creator of Shinjuku Swan and Tokyo Revengers! As the battle to decide the next leader of the Yotsurugi gang that runs Asakusa is heating up, a meteorite strike suddenly awakens superpowers in the people of Japan. How will Hibaru Yotsurugi, the son of the previous gang leader, come out of this?!"

The series has begun to show more of its potential with the various Astro powers and how that all blends together with the how the family is in-fighting with one another, so hopefully we'll get to see how it all shakes out.