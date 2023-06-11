Atelier Ryza Anime to Debut With Hour-Long Premiere

The Atelier Ryza franchise will be coming our way with a whole new project as it will be getting its own anime adaptation debut later this Summer, and it has been announced that things will kick off for the Atelier Ryza anime with an hour long premiere! Published by Koei Tecmo and developed by Gust, Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout was the first entry in the "Secret" video game franchise released back in 2019 and has since released a number of sequels. Now even more fans will get to see why it's been such a hit with a new anime project.

The Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout anime will be making its premiere next month as one of the major new releases hitting during the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and officially announced that things will kick off with an hour long premiere when it starts its run in Japan on July 1st. To help celebrate the premiere for the new Atelier Ryza anime, the series has released a new poster showing off the main cast from the game turned anime. You can check it out below:

Where to Watch the Atelier Ryza Anime

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout will be launching on July 1st in Japan, but has yet to reveal its international release plans as of this writing. Directed by Emma Yuzuriha for Liden Films, the Atelier Ryza anime will also feature Yashichiro Takahashi handling the series composition, Tomoyuki Shitaya providing the character designs adapting Toridamono's original designs from the video game release, and Kazuki Yanagawa, composer for the Atelier series in general, composing the music for the TV anime adaptation as well.

The opening theme for the new Atelier Ryza anime is titled "Golden Ray" as performed by Sangantsu no Phantasia, and the anime will feature a returning voice cast from the Japanese language cast of the original video game including the likes of Hitomi Owada as Klaudia Valentz, Takuma Terashima as Lent Marslink, Yui Kondo as Tao Mongarten, Hirofumi Nojima as Empel Vollmer, and Haruka Terui as Lila Decyrus.

What are you hoping to see from the Atelier Ryza's anime's hour long premiere? Where does it rank among your most anticipated premieres of the Summer so far?