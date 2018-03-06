‘Attack on Titan’ Gets Stunning Fan-Animated Titan Battle

Ever since Chapter 100 of the Attack on Titan manga introduced a raging, older Eren Yeager attacking the Marleyans, fans have been especially loving the events as the series has featured a major Titan battle.

The Titan battle reaches a heightened level of tension in Chapter 102 as four of the key Titans all battle one another. Fans couldn’t wait to see it in a future anime season, so some fans coolly animated the fight all themselves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

YouTube user AsNk Animation animated the events of Chapter 102, which include the great moments of Eren getting the best of the War Hammer Titan, the Jaw Titan intercepting his attack, and the momentous return of Levi Ackermann toward the end of the chapter. You should check out their profile (which you can find here) which also includes impressive animations for Chapters 100 and 101 as well.

If you’re itching for the third season of the series, it has also revealed the cast and crew for the upcoming season as well which includes many returning characters as well as some new faces. The director, who worked on Attack on Titan‘s first two seasons, told fans earlier this year they had a lot to look forward to with season three.

“We really enjoyed making the anime and felt it turned out well in the end. Although the anime takes a break here, we’re still working on it. We will put our best efforts into making season 3,” Araki told fans during an in-studio interview.

“Will the person wearing glasses at the end of season 2 play a part in season 3? Will everyone be able to survive? Will somebody die? It’s hard to know. Look forward to the next season. We’re still having fun making Attack on Titan.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

The series was adapted into an anime from Wit Studio and Production I.G. with a third season premiering later this year. 68 million copies of the manga have been sold as of 2017, and has been met with major critical and commercial success worldwide. Volume 24 of Attack on Titan released December 8 in Japan, with a Western released planned next year. The trailer for the volume highlights key moments covering the “Marley” arc