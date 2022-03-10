Attack on Titan: Will Mikasa Be Able to Save Eren From Himself?

Attack on Titan has a lot riding on season four, and few characters have more at stake than Mikasa. You might think Eren is still helming the series, but his recent turn against his allies has thrown much of Eren’s legacy to the wayside. With the hero determined to cull humanity, the one with something to lose now is Mikasa, and the fandom’s heart is breaking for her. After all, Mikasa has loved Eren for years, and many were not sure she could raise a sword to her childhood friend. And to make things worse, some aren’t quite sure she can save Eren when this is all said and done.

For those catching up, it would put things lightly to say Eren has gone off the deep end. The boy came into season four the same as always, but his dark side took over following his ambush on Marley. Now, Eren has turned his back on his home and raised an army of Colossal Titans to wage war on all of humanity. It goes without saying the zealous goal is pretty horrifying, and many were unsure if Mikasa could stop him.

This week, the Attack on Titan anime did address how Mikasa feels about the situation. The heroine is one of humanity’s strongest soldiers, and no one knows how Eren fights like Mikasa. When Hange gets together a surprise alliance to fight Eren, she asks if Mikasa will join, and the soldier says she is ready to stop her friend.

“I don’t want to let Eren slaughter anyone else,” Mikasa shares. “Even if he’s doing so to protect us and the island, I want to stop him.”

For once, Mikasa is ready to put aside her desire to protect Eren for something different. Her love for the boy is still easy to see, and it is Mikasa’s love that is pushing her to stop Eren. His new plan is terrifying in the worst ways, and it won’t bring the peace the world needs. Mikasa will fight Eren and stop him if it means saving his soul.

Still, her stance begs the question of whether Mikasa can save Eren. It is one thing to stop his rampage but another entire to save him from his path. The odds of doing either successfully are low, but that has never stopped Mikasa in the past. If there is anyone who could save Eren from his dark path, it would be Mikasa, but it is hard to imagine anyone walking away from all the atrocities he’s committed. And if Eren cannot live under the weight of these sins, saving him might force Mikasa to do something she never thought possible.

