Did ‘Attack On Titan’ Just Cripple A Favorite Scout?

Over the years, Attack on Titan has proved its capable of shocking fans time and again. The anime has shared a number of jaw-dropping moments, and the show did that again with a recent hit on Hange Zoe.

Now, fans are biting their nails over the scene, and everyone is asking whether the scout just went on her final mission.

For those unaware of what went down, Attack on Titan shared its latest episode over the weekend, and “Wish” did a lot. Not only did it reveal the fate of Rod Reiss after Historia made a major decision, but it saw Levi go up against Kenny once more. This time, the soldier did not go to war alone; He went into battle with all of his comrades, and the fight left off with Hange in a bad place.

While Kenny and Levi went head-to-head, Hange took on Caven. The heroine targeted the fighter, but Caven faked her out by playing down her shooting abilities. Caven is able to draw Hange in, and it gives Kenny’s underling the opening to shoot her own gear into Hange’s shoulder. With a grip on the scout, Caven is able to swing Hange around before throwing her across the Crystal Cave and smacking her into a pillar. The episode sees Hange fall motionless to the floor, leaving the scouts panicked as they fear the worst.

Unfortunately, the anime does not give a firm answer on what happens to Hange, but the show makes it look bad. Still, the manga is a bit clearer with her fate. While the scout is grievously injured, she’s shown to have survived the fall, and Armin goes to tend to her immediately. It takes the scout a bit to recover, but Hange bounces back without being crippled. So, fans can breathe easy knowing Hange will make it through.

