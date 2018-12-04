‘Attack On Titan’ Teases Ending With Final Exhibition

Attack on Titan is walking through its final arc these days, and it seems the end is getting real. After all, a new exhibition has been planned for the series, and it seems the event will be the final one coming for Hajime Isayama’s title.

Recently, reports surfaced confirming the final story of Attack on Titan has begun. There is no clear end date in sight for the manga, but Isayama has his ending in mind. So, it does make sense for Attack on Titan to have a final exhibition next year. (via ANN)

Videos by ComicBook.com

This week, The Mori Arts Center Gallery teased fans with the final event and prompted some double takes. The center will hold an event called “Attack on Titan Exhibition Final” starting July 5, 2019. The exhibition will last until September 2019, and its use of “final” has got fans geeking out.

Still, there are other series who’ve held final exhibitions and continued. Most recently, Gintama took fans for a ride when the manga dangled its final chapter before readers. Back in September, the much-loved shonen was slated to end, but Shueisha confirmed Gintama would continue temporarily outside of Weekly Shonen Jump.

For now, there is no telling whether Attack on Titan will run its course next year, but Isayama does seem keen on finishing his series. Recently, the artist found himself in headlines after MBS aired a documentary special about him. It was there fans were given an inside-look at the mangaka’s routine, and Isayama admitted he’s been conflicted about Attack on Titan ending.

In fact, it turns out much of his anxiety is coming from how the series will end. Isayama explains he’s “bearing the burden of wanting to live up to fan expectations but also to go against them”. Now, it seems Isayama will have to make up his mind soon on how to act, and readers can only wait to see what path the artist takes.

Are you sad to see Attack on Titan coming to a close? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

As for Attack on Titan, it was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.