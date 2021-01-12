Attack on Titan Season 4 Gives a Sneaky Makeover to One Surprising Character

✖

Attack on Titan is heading into the meat of its fourth season, so you know things are about to get wild. If you are caught up with the show, you will know how dire things are about to get as Eren has declared war against Paradis' enemies. This means a clash of the Titan is coming, and if manga readers paid very close attention to this chapter, they will know one of the fighters just got a sneaky makeover.

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers below for Attack on Titan season four! Please proceed with extreme caution!

The moment went by rather quickly in the new episode of Attack on Titan. The update put most of its attention on Eren and Reiner as the pair reunited for the first time in years. Their tense encounter was broken up by Willy Tybur and his speech to all of Marley during his rally. It was in those sections fans could spot a young, regal-looking woman in the crowd... but she looks different from what the manga would have you think.

they made her so beautiful in the anime than the manga pic.twitter.com/YZeqpO3HLn — karma 🌟 (@krinkira) January 11, 2021

As you can see above, the comparison between the woman's manga and anime appearance is striking. The lady, who happens to be Willy's sister, is shown to be more homely in the manga with a rounder face and modest hair style. But in the anime, the Tybur was giving more striking features which paint her as a delicate elite. This makeover might not have registered to anime-only audiences, but manga readers were quick to notice. After all, this lady happens to wield the War Hammer Titan, so fans are going to see her a lot in the anime's upcoming episodes.

This is not the first time an anime has made updates to character designs, and it won't be the last either. Attack on Titan's manga and anime unique in style, so it isn't surprising to see the show's team take liberties with the War Hammer Titan warrior. Now, the only question is whether the anime will stick to the script when it comes to the actual Titan's design...!

