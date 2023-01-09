NFL Channels Attack on Titan In New Jaguars Promo

It looks like the NFL is gearing up for one of anime's biggest releases this year. After all, Attack on Titan is on the horizon, and fans all over the country are waiting to see what the finale brings. That goes for the players of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the team made that known with a special tribute to the hit anime.

After all, the NFL team took to Twitter to hype its latest win with help from Attack on Titan. As you can see below, the group's official page posted an image referencing an iconic Attack on Titan poster. But in this image, well – the Colossal Titan is replaced with Derrick Henry, the running back of the Tennessee Titans.

And why was the player picked? Well, the Jaguars posted the image ahead of its recent game against the Titans. The tribute must have helped as the Jacksonville team won with a final score of 20 to 16. The victory clinched the 2022 AFC South Division title, and the Jaguars are not moving to the post-season playoffs.

Obviously, fans of the Jaguars loved this tribute, and Attack on Titan fans have to admit the nod is refreshing. After all, anime has become a growing interest amongst pro athletes, and a number of NFL stars have owned up to their favorite shows. Given the popularity of Attack on Titan, this crossover is hardly surprising, and it is timely given the show's upcoming return.

This year, Attack on Titan will return to the air with season four, and its remaining episodes will wrap the series. Studio MAPPA will bring around the big outing once Vinland Saga is off its hands. As of right now, there is no set release date for Attack on Titan season four, but fans can expect it before the year closes!

