Yui Ishikawa, Attack on Titan's Voice of Mikasa, Has Gotten Married

If you are a fan of Attack on Titan, it is time you got ready to celebrate. One of the show's stars has confirmed the start of their life's next chapter. After all, the actress who voices Mikasa has gotten married, and fans are wishing her all the best.

The update came straight from Yui Ishikawa over on Twitter. The actress wrote a note to fans explaining her new role in life, and she is celebrating her 32nd birthday happily with her newlywed husband.

As expected, Ishikawa was quiet when it came to describing her husband. The actress did confirm he is not in the industry, so he might just value his privacy. Voice actors in Japan are notorious for keeping their private lives hush-hush with the only exceptions happening when two industry stars tie the knot.

Ishikawa also took some time to assure fans she will continue working following her marriage. This is good news for fans because Attack on Titan is not yet done on screen. The manga may have wrapped earlier this year to mixed reviews, but Attack on Titan season four will return next year. The show will end before the summer of 2022, so Ishikawa will be around to bid Mikasa farewell.

Aside from Mikasa, Ishikawa oversees several other major roles which fans adore. She plays Violet Evergarden in Kyoto Animation's titular anime. The actress has also taken part in shows like Gundam Build Fighters, Eromanga Sensei, Cells at Work, Pokemon, and more.

