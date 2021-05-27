Attack On Titan Launches Levi-Inspired Vacuum Cleaner

✖

It's without a doubt that one of the biggest fan-favorite characters in the history of Attack On Titan is Captain Levi, a member of the Ackerman Clan who is easily one of the strongest members of the Survey Corps, and it seems as if a new product is recalling one of Levi's most ridiculous looks via a robot vacuum cleaner. While Levi was never shy about getting his hands dirty when it comes to fighting against Titans, practically wading through gallons of Titan blood, he is also more than willing to strap on the proper attire to clean up his messes.

The first half of the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan finished its run earlier this year, leaving Levi on quite the cliffhanger as his plan to bring Zeke back to his fellow Scout Regiment soldiers backfired. With the Titan slayer caught in the blast that was meant to keep the Beast Titan in line, it's clear that fans of the anime won't have the fate of Levi revealed until the anime finishes its final season early next year. With the manga having already come to a close, the story of Levi might have ended but it's clear that he'll remain a fan favorite for years to come.

Otaku USA Magazine posted an image of the upcoming robot vacuum cleaner that sports the image of both Levi in action on the battlefield and when it comes to cleaning, featuring a number of voice clips from the man himself which will cost fans of Attack On Titan around $641 USD if they want the Scout Regiment Captain to clean their homes:

(Photo: Hiraki TV Shop)

Levi himself has proved his skills time and time again, never inheriting the power of the Titans like Eren, Armin, Reiner, and Zeke, but showing that his maneuvers with three-dimensional gear are more than enough to cut down the rampaging behemoths when need be. Though Attack On Titan is definitely a series known for its dark setting and tones, with Levi's background being a prime example, it still manages to give fans of the series a number of laughs along the way.

