Attack On Titan Creator Clarifies an Important Fact About Armin

Attack On Titan's manga came to a close earlier this year, with the Scout Regiment's story finally wrapping the story of the war between the Eldians of Paradis and the nation of Marley, and creator Hajime Isayama recently set the record straight when it came to a major event involving Armin, the current Colossal Titan. Armin's friendship with Eren Jaeger changed astronomically with the start of the fourth season, as the youngest Jaeger sibling has gone all-in when it came to Zeke's Euthanasia Plan which hopes to sterilize all the Eldians of the world to end the power of the Titans.

Warning. This article will dive into spoilers for the finale of Attack In Titan in the pages of its manga, so if you don't want the rest of the fourth season's anime spoiled, steer clear.

During the final chapter of Attack On Titan's manga, we witness Armin and Eren have a discussion before their titanic showdown that would result in Jaeger's demise at the hands of Mikasa. Throughout this meeting of the minds, many fans believed that Armin was a bit too grateful for the scores of people that Eren had killed with the implementation of the "Rumbling". Following this scene, Hajime Isayama revealed in a recent interview what he was aiming for when it came to Armin's "understanding" following Eren's massacre.

Twitter User Attack On Fans shared this recent interview with Hajime Isayama, wherein the mangaka delves into the heart-wrenching scene where the former friends have one last chat before they once again enter the battlefield to fight to the death:

Armin didn't approve Eren's actions, but he was benefited from the massacre regardless of his intentions. And since Eren could never be understood by anyone, he told him "Thank you for being a mass murderer for our sake" as a way to get as close to him as possible. pic.twitter.com/5ZlxnddcF4 — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) May 7, 2021

While the manga has already ended, Attack On Titan's fourth season will come to a close early next year, translating the events of the manga thanks to the creative minds at Studio MAPPA. Needless to say, fans of the anime still have some insane moments that are set to arrive as Attack On Titan's series ends in 2022.

