Attack on Titan Makes Heartbreaking Confession from Armin

As Attack on Titan prepares to head for its imminent climactic finale, the series has been throwing its entire world into chaos. Eren Yeager completed his grand evolution into the series’ final villain that has been gradually teased over the last several chapters of the series, and watching this all go down has been especially tough for Armin and Mikasa. The two of them have been on the receiving end of Eren’s harshness pretty directly as they continue to try and appeal to the way he used to be, but it’s been a much different case for the last few chapters.

Now that Eren has declared a horrifying war on the rest of the world and awakened the Titans within the walls, Armin is beginning to crack as well. At a loss for what to do with Eren now going wild with power, the latest chapter of the series sees Armin make a heartbreaking confession as he remarks that Erwin should have been saved way back when instead.

Chapter 125 of the series sees the various members of the Survey Corps try to make sense of the chaos going on around them as Eren sicked the Wall Titans on the rest of the world, and Mikasa tries to ask Armin for advice as to what to do. He tells her to figure it out for herself, but he really loses it when he finds out that Mikasa is still worried for Eren.

It’s here he explodes. He yells at Mikasa and is openly frustrated on how many things are going wrong. Eren has gone wild, Floch has become a gun touting Yeagerist, Hange and Levi could be dead, but soon he comes to his senses and realizes that he yelled at Mikasa. He mentions how if Erwin were around he probably wouldn’t have snapped at her, and that mentions how he shouldn’t have been the one they brought back to life.

Armin has been carrying a ton of weight on his shoulders after finding out that Eren and Mikasa fought to save him over Erwin way back when, and now it’s all starting to weigh on him even more as the chaos unfolds. The entire world is falling apart, and Armin believes that Erwin would have handled all of this better. Armin’s been holding these feelings back this entire time, and as the series comes closer to its end, it’s now all out in the open.

Is Armin being too hard on himself? Would Erwin have handled all of this better?

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.