Attack On Titan Art Imagines Levi And Hange At The Met Gala

The Met Gala is an opportunity for some of the biggest celebrities around the world to show off some of their beautiful, and sometimes insane, fashion sense and with a few of said celebrities looking as if they were ripped straight from an anime themselves, fan artists have taken the opportunity to blend the two worlds. With this latest artwork, the Met Gala sees two new entrants arrive on the scene via Attack On Titan’s Levi and Hange, the two members of the Scout Regiment who definitely give off a vibe of spiritually being an old married couple.

Levi and Hange have bared a lot of responsibility when it comes to their roles as a part of the Survey Corps, with the latest season seeing them having to shoulder the most responsibility of their careers. Following the death of Erwin at the tail end of Season Three, Hange has been put in charge of leading the soldiers of Paradi’s Scout Regiment, which has become much more complicated with the rising of Eren Jaeger’s faction of warriors known as the Jaegerists. With Levi in dire straits following the end of the first half of season four and Hange being held captive by Eren’s forces, the anime series is set to come to an end early next year.

Instagram Artist Catyyps shared this stunning visual of Hange and Levi at the latest Met Gala, proving that these two agents of Paradis can clean up nice when they aren’t strategizing on how to kill Titans or put down the advancements of the nation of Marley that is hell-bent on eradicating the Eldian race:

The final episode of Attack On Titan showed Levi being blown away thanks to a suicide plan by Eren’s brother, Zeke aka the Beast Titan. With fans of the anime having to wait until January of next year, Studio MAPPA will be returning to close out the animated series that took us through the dark story of the power of the Titans. Rest assured, the franchise will have plenty of surprises and casualties in store for viewers when it comes back in 2022.

What do you think of this black-tie affair crashed by Levi and Hange? How do you want Attack On Titan's anime to end?