Attack On Titan Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at Universal Studios Ride

Attack On Titan is heading into the conclusion of its story which has been running in print for around ten years! To celebrate the ground breaking birthday, Universal Studios is unleashing a brand new attraction dubbed Attack On Titan XR, a four dimensional experience that takes patrons swinging through the streets of the Titan filled universe. Based entirely in virtual reality, this upcoming ride marks yet another crossover that Universal Studios has had with the nihilistic series, with the theme park long having since created numerous re-enactments of the wildly popular anime franchise.

Attack On Titan, while certainly dark and at times grotesque, was made for rides such as this, with the Survey Corps maneuverability gear giving our protagonists the ability to zip through back alleys and streets at super sonic speed. Attractions such as this at Universal Studios do a great job of conveying that feeling, and it’s why the franchise has also been able to translate seamlessly to video games as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The most updated video, which you can view above at the start of this article, gives you an in-depth look into not only the ride itself, but also a restaurant that perfectly recreates the mess hall that the Survey Corps would at times convene in before needing to face the next life or death challenge staring them in the face.

Over the last summer, the Universal Cool Japan theme of the park in the East focused on not just Attack On Titan, but a series of other anime franchises such as Sailor Moon, Detective Conan, and Neon Genesis Evangelion to name a few. Though the attractions for Attack On Titan were a tad different at this time, it’s clear that the park will continue mining the work of Hajime Isayama for years to come.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.