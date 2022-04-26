Attack on Titan Is Ready to Launch One of Its Best Figures Yet

✖

Attack on Titan threw fans a major curveball with its latest season, placing Armin and Mikasa in the difficult scenario wherein they must now stop their former best friend Eren from destroying the world. Now, to celebrate an era that has long since gone, Prime 1 Studio is working on a statue that once again unites the top trio from the Scout Regiment, remembering a time before the island of Paradis learned the dark secrets which inhabited their world.

As we saw during this recent season, Eren has lost quite a few friends in his new campaign to eradicate most of the world's population. With Armin and Mikasa now placed in the situation of having to potentially kill their former best friend, the Survey Corps is now placed between a rock and a hard place. Hoping to talk Jaeger down from his current goal, the Scouts might have to figure out if it is even possible to defeat Eren in a battle now that he holds the power of the Founding Titan close to his chest.

Twitter User AOTWiki shared this first look at an upcoming statue from Prime 1 Studio featuring Armin, Mikasa, and Eren fighting against Titans when they were all a part of the Scout Regiment, trying to uncover the secrets that were once kept from them within their world:

Attack on Titan Statue by Prime 1 Studio Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/6RzEqiE0OX — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) April 24, 2022

While a specific date hasn't been revealed as of yet for when we can expect the final episodes of Attack on Titan to arrive in 2023, Studio MAPPA will once again be returning to put a cap on the story of the war between Marley and Paradis. Reportedly set to take place over the course of four hour-long specials, fans can expect plenty of surprises and casualties as Eren and his former friends are now on a collision course to determine the future of their world.

Would you add this Attack on Titan statue to your collection? Do you think the trio of Attack on Titan will be reunited before the series comes to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.