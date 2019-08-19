Attack on Titan Budget Cosplay Hilariously Nails the Colossal Titan

Attack on Titan fans have plenty of options when it comes to cosplay. From soldiers to Titans, you can find all sorts of anime cosplays online, but there is only one Low Cost Cosplay. And thanks to a recent post, a viral take on the Colossal Titan has fans thinking they could bring the character to life.

Recently, Low Cost Cosplay took to Facebook to share a new cosplay. The fan decided to dress up as the Colossal Titan, and he did so with a bit of patience and a lot of ribbon.

As you can see below, the Attack on Titan look involved some careful application of ribbon. The first photo shows the fan wrapping white and ribbon around themselves after eyeing the giant spools. However, a bit of patience takes the guy a long way.

The cosplayer is able to wrap himself in enough ribbon to replicate the Colossal Titan’s look. The white ribbon is then put over the red to define the character’s muscles. After putting on some eyeliner to mimic the Titan’s sunken eyes, the cosplayer is able to wrap their hands to complete the look.

While this Attack on Titan cosplay may not be the most accurate, it is rather genius. You may not have this much ribbon at home, but it would be cheaper to get than, say, a full-blown cosplay of the Colossal Titan. Now, it is just a matter of time before someone brings this look to an actual convention, so here’s to hoping all the ribbon stays on tight!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017.