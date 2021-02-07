Attack on Titan Celebrates Newest Episode with Special Levi Sketch

✖

Attack on Titan celebrated the release of its newest episode with a special Levi sketch! Attack on Titan's fourth and final season is now in full swing as Eren and the rest of the Survey Corps have completed their first aggressive mission in Marley. With this first battle taking out some key players on both sides, Eren and the rest of the characters will be breaking down how they feel after such an ordeal. Levi and Eren are particularly antagonistic as Levi chided Eren for bringing their forces into such a selfish battle in enemy territory.

The emotional and physical conflicts continue with the newest episode of the final season as Attack on Titan explores the fallout of that first direct conflict with Marley. As Eren continues his downslide into pure villainous territory, the episode took a moment to flashback to how Eren and the others even got to the point of planning this massive attack in the first place. To celebrate this new episode, animation director Wang Wei Qing crafted a slick take on Captain Levi Ackerman.

Levi has not played a huge role in Attack on Titan's fourth and final season thus far, but with the shift to the Paradis forces we'll be seeing a lot more of the captain from now on. This is especially true as they try and figure out what to actually do about Eren given that his latest plan has gone too far for them. Putting all of them in danger just to retrieve Zeke and save Eren from his latest gambit, the distance between them is only going to get wider.

