Attack On Titan Imagines Season Four In Wit Studio Style

Fans of Attack On Titan were originally distressed when it was revealed that Wit Studio wouldn't be finishing off the anime series that they started, with Studio MAPPA taking the reins of the fourth and final season of the anime franchise created by Hajime Isayama, but one fan has created a fantastic interpretation of what the latest installments would look like with the original style. With the first half of the fourth season coming to a close recently, Attack On Titan audiences will have to wait until early next year to see how the story of the Survey Corps comes to an end.

Wit Studio isn't just known for Attack On Titan, but also for bringing to life the likes of Vinland Saga and The Great Pretender, with more on the horizon for the studio. MAPPA certainly is no slouch when it comes to the anime that they have under their belt, with the likes of The God of High School and Jujutsu Kaisen. On the horizon, for the latest studio to tackle Attack On Titan, they'll be handling the original anime series of Yasuke for Netflix, the story of a true-life black samurai voiced by the prolific actor Lakeith Stanfield.

Reddit Artist Miomeir shared this excellent interpretation of what one of the most tense scenes in the fourth season might have looked like with Wit Studio at the helm, as Eren holds Mikasa, Armin, and Gabi hostage as he attempts to enact the Euthanasia Plan with his brother Zeke, the Beast Titan:

Though the anime will come to a close early next year, the manga will wrap its story in only a few days time, as the final chapter will arrive on April 9th for fans to witness the final story of the Survey Corps. Without going into spoiler territory, it definitely seems as if no one will experience a happy ending for a franchise that prides itself on nihilism and tough situations for all the characters involved. Needless to say, we imagine anime fans will have to do some serious dodging when it comes to spoiler hitting online in one week's time.

