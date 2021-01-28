Attack On Titan Cliffhanger Promises Eren vs Reiner Rematch

✖

The war between Marley and the Children of Ymir has heated up in the latest episodes of Attack On Titan, as Eren Jaeger has unleashed the full power of the Attack Titan, and the conclusion of the recent installment hints that a big re-match between Eren and Reiner, the Armored Titan, is about to take place. The assault on Marley began with a blood-chilling reunion between Reiner and Eren, as the latter spent time explaining his current status to the Armored Titan and subsequently beginning the war against the country that has caused Jaeger's people so much pain throughout the years.

The Survey Corps' assault on Marley has been going exceptionally well, surprisingly enough, with Eren not only managing to defeat the War Hammer Titan, but actually being able to absorb the power grotesquely by crushing the member of the Tybur family in the jaws of the Jaw Titan. With Eren and his fellow soldiers defeating the Beast Titan, Jaw Titan, Cart Titan, and War Hammer Titan, the nation of Marley is in a tough spot and it seems as if the only one who will be able to put a halt to Jaeger's rampage is Reiner, who might not want to even be alive at this point!

Twitter User Attack On Fans captured the final moments of the latest episode of Attack On Titan's anime, hinting that Eren and Reiner are about to have their long-awaited re-match following their battle that took place in the final fights of the third season of the series:

As mentioned earlier, Reiner is not in a good headspace at the moment, barely pulling himself together as he wanted nothing more than to die following Eren's big reveal. Luckily for Marley, Gabi and Falco were able to snap him out of his depression and it seems as if the Armored Titan will be attempting to take down the Attack Titan, who now not only has the Founding Titan's power bouncing around in his form, but also the War Hammer Titan's insane abilities.

