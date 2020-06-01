Attack on Titan's Colossal Titan Comes to Life with Hilarious Budget Cosplay

✖

Attack on Titan's fourth and final season will be coming our way soon, but the Colossal Titan has returned long before that happens with some hilarious cosplay. The Colossal Titan is undoubtedly one of the most iconic Titans in the series, and probably the most notable design from the series overall. Not only did this Titan grace much of its promotional material for both the anime debut and Hajime Isayama's original manga, but remains one of the more important Titans in the battle for Eldia. It also even made an appearance in the debut trailer for the final season.

The fourth and final season of the anime will be seeing a much different Colossal Titan in action. As one of the most intense scenes of the third season, a new host was selected for the Colossal Titan power after Bertholdt's death and they will be making their big foray into the action with the start of the final season. But that won't be the only new look for the famous monster.

Artist Lonelyman of Low Cost Cosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) always goes viral for each one of his creations thanks to the creative use of budget materials to capture various characters perfectly, and the latest is definitely no different. Hilariously bringing the Colossal Titan to life in a completely unexpected way with pieces of crab, it's certainly not as frightening as you'd expect. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonelyman (@lowcostcosplayth) on May 30, 2020 at 5:37am PDT

Fans are extremely hyped for Attack on Titan's fourth and final season, and so much so that even the confirmation of a new studio behind it all was not enough to deter anyone either. It was originally slated for a Fall 2020 release, but has yet to confirm that this release date is still likely as of this writing. That's why fans are all on pins and needles until a release date is confirmed.

Are you excited to see another new take on the Colossal Titan when Attack on Titan returns for its fourth and final season? What are some of your favorite moments from the first three seasons of the series so far? Where does the Colossal Titan rank among your favorite Titans in the series overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

