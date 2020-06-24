Attack On Titan Cosplay Highlights The Fierce Mikasa

✖

Attack On Titan is reaching the conclusion of its long running series, placing one of the protagonists of Mikasa into an exceptionally difficult situation as she must raise her sword against former friends, and one fan has re-created the stalwart Survey Corps soldier using some amazing cosplay. With the fourth and final season of the anime being released from Studio MAPPA, looking to continue the legacy that was established by Wit Studio, there is certainly no better time than now to share some amazing cosplay that features the characters created by Hajime Isayama!

Mikasa, in the latest chapters of the manga, has been forced to join forces under the banner of a new Survey Corps, one that is looking to take on a new threat that impacts both Eldian citizens and the nation of Marley. Placed into a situation that was seemingly unthinkable at the start of the anime series, some very difficult decisions are going to have to be made when it comes to the relationship between the friends that have formed a bond within Attack on Titan. As the likes of Reiner and Annie, the Armored Titan and Female Titan, join her side, it's clear that the ending to the franchise will be just as "grey" as the overall series itself.

Instagram Cosplayer MK_Ays shared this amazing cosplay that brings to life the "sister" of Eren Jaeger, Mikasa, who has always been one of the strongest, and most devoted friend, within the ranks of the Attack on Titan franchise that continues to move strongly even as it reaches its conclusion:

Though a specific chapter that will act as the series' finale has yet to be given an official release date, the creator of the franchise has gone on record stating that there are only a few chapters left until Attack On Titan reaches its conclusion.

