Attack on Titan Cosplay Returns to Mikasa's Original Look

Attack on Titan will end next year with the final episodes from Studio MAPPA. With the second half of season four seeing Eren Jaeger leading the Rumbling to Marley, Mikasa is now in a terrible predicament with her friends in the Scout Regiment. Now, one cosplayer has decided to take fans to the past of the series by bringing Mikasa's earlier look to life. While Ackermann might have learned more about the world in season four, her world has become more dangerous as a result.

Mikasa might have never inherited the power of a Titan, considering her background as an Ackermann, but she has remained one of the most powerful figures that spawned from the mind of creator Hajime Isayama. With Eren Jaeger effectively becoming the final villain of the series, looking to eliminate all those who don't inhabit the island of Paradis via waves of Colossal Titans, Mikasa must now make the unbelievably difficult decision regarding how far she is willing to go to stop her former friend's plan. Throughout Attack on Titan, Mikasa has often put herself in terrible danger in a bid to protect Eren from harm, though it seems as though Eren's plans as the Founding Titan will set the two on a collision course.

Instagram Cosplayer Rinne Goddess took Attack on Titan fans back to the past with this new Cosplay, revisiting a time wherein the Titans were still a mystery and Mikasa was still the best of friends with Eren Jaeger as both the pair and Armin attempted to navigate their dangerous world:

While the anime adaptation of Attack on Titan will come to an end next year, the manga has already come to an end and Hajime Isayama hasn't left any hints that he'll be creating a sequel any time soon, if ever. However, there are some hints that were shown in the final chapter of the series that might point to an eventual continuation of the series down the line. Based on the final events, however, we would imagine that a possible sequel would be far different from what we originally saw in the series.

Which aesthetic do you prefer for Mikasa between the earlier seasons and the final chapter of the series?