Attack On Titan Cosplay Perfectly Recreates The Titan Killer Levi

The fourth season of Attack On Titan is currently running thanks to the animators of Studio MAPPA and fans are waiting to see when the fan-favorite character of Captain Levi will make his grand return, and one cosplayer has managed to perfectly capture the aesthetic of the stalwart Survey Corps members using some insanely impressive Cosplay! Levi has easily been one of the most powerful members of the Survey Corps, cutting down countless Titans in the war that has been waged between the children of Ymir and the nation of Marley, which has been the focus of this final season.

When last we left Levi in the third season of Attack On Titan's anime, the Captain was able to assist the Survey Corps by nearly killing Zeke the Beast Titan in what was easily one of the biggest battles of the series to date. Levi was beside himself when the battle wrapped, as he had to make the insanely difficult decision of choosing to save the life of Armin by allowing him to inherit the power of the Colossal Titan, leaving his friend Erwin to die before having the opportunity to learn the secret behind the war. Levi himself has yet to appear in the fourth and final season of the series, but rest assured, he is definitely going to make his presence known within the nation of Marley!

Instagram Cosplayer Seiif Cosplay shared this impressive take on Captain Levi, giving us a scene of one the down moments where he isn't strapped into his three-dimensional maneuver gear, cutting down the large behemoths that have helped make the series a fan favorite anime since its debut:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 세이프♣️seiif (@seiif_cosplay)

Attack On Titan stunned fans when it was announced that the manga would finally be releasing its final chapter this April, bringing the Survey Corps' adventures to a close. Currently, in the manga, the Corps is facing their most deadly battle of all time, with many fans biting their nails at the idea that Levi might not be long for this world considering the odds that are stacked against them. Needless to say, when this battle is brought to motion with the anime, a number of fans will be left speechless.

