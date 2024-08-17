Attack on Titan Creator Recommends MMA Manga, The Unbeatable Duo

Attack on Titan might be over but the anime franchise is still releasing some groundbreaking news. While the anime adaptation released its final episode, the franchise is set to return to theaters thanks to Attack on Titan: The Last Attack. This movie will be a compilation of the final episodes that saw the Scout Regiment and Eren Jaeger, though Studio MAPPA has confirmed that the film will give the old animation a slight makeover. As creator Hajime Isayama continues to enjoy his retirement, the manga artist is still more than willing to recommend the works of others as he has now done with a lesser-known MMA manga.

Alongside the new trailer for the movie Attack on Titan: The Last Attack, the anime’s series director Yuichiro Hayashi discussed the reasoning behind the compilation film and how the final episodes were originally pitched as a movie, “I originally drew the storyboards [for THE FINAL CHAPTERS] with the idea that it would be watched as a single movie. So, having the opportunity to have everyone watch it in the best possible environment, the theater, is a dream come true for me.” The movie will arrive in theaters in Japan on November 8th though the film has yet to receive a North American release date.

What is The Unbeatable Duo?

While there have been boxing anime franchises such as Hajime No Ippo and Megalobox, there hasn’t been much representation in the sport known as Mixed Martial Arts. The Unbeatable Duo – Muhai No Futari is a manga that first started this year from creator Hiroki Endo. The story follows a young protagonist who is looking to become a mixed martial arts fight by learning from a legendary trainer. While the main fighter might have “good eyes”, his body is weak in comparison. Unfortunately for the would-be fighter, his trainer has gone from legendary to an alcoholic. It’s an odd couple as both characters are looking to hit new heights.

Hajime Isayama might have recently returned to the Attack on Titan universe thanks to the Levi-centric short story, “Bad Boy”, but the manga artist doesn’t have any plans to create a new sequel to the Scout Regiment’s story. Having worked on Attack on Titan for years, Isayama has earned his retirement though it’s clear that he still has his head in the manga world.

