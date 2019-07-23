Attack On Titan Creator Says He’s Scared For Fans To Experience “The Other Side Of The Ocean”

Fans can choose to wait until next year to experience the ending of Attack On Titan with the anime’s fourth season, OR they can dive right into the manga and get a headstart on all the gory details. In Japan, a special exhibit appropriately titled, “Attack On Titan: The Final Exhibit“, reveals upcoming details about the series’ finale as well as commentary from the franchise’s creator, Hajime Isayama, on the upcoming chapters and those that have yet to be translated to animation. With Chapter 91 of the manga, “The Other Side Of The Ocean”, the creator was terrified of readers’ reactions!

Reddit User Yayuu shared the piece of art from the Attack On Titan exhibit that displayed the quote from Isayama expressing his apprehension in releasing the chapter onto the world:

“The Other Side of the Ocean” tells a tale of the war that Marley had wrought across the land in an attempt to claim further resources for their nation. The most terrifying part of the Marley empire isn’t just their technological advancements over the remnants of humanity within the wall, its the Eldian zealots currently in their employ. With a slew of Titans under their command, this chapter manages to be a brutal one in a line of brutal predecessors with war being the name of the game. It’s no wonder Isayama was so nervous about his fans experiencing this graphic chapter.

More than likely, we’ll be able to see this chapter played out in all its glory during the fourth season of the upcoming franchise next year. The chapter gives a much more in-depth not just into the carnage of Marley’s war, but the mindset of those Eldians working under the nation’s wing.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.