Attack on Titan Easter Egg Predicted The Manga's Future

The fourth and final season of Attack On Titan's anime is focusing on the war being brought to the shores of the nation of Marley by our favorite members of the Survey Corps, but the manga is neck-deep in the final battle of the franchise and has delivered an easter egg that was planted a number of chapters prior to the latest release! With Armin in one of the most difficult positions of his entire career as a soldier for the Eldian race, it definitely seems as if the "brains of the operation" is going to have a giant role in the finale of the series!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Attack On Titan's manga, Chapter 136, you might want to steer clear of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the remainder of Season Four!

With Eren Jaeger acting as the final "big bad" of the series, seemingly having been driven insane by the power of the Founding Titan, he has released the Titans within the walls to stomp the world beneath their feet, killing anyone that doesn't have Eldian blood running through their veins. While many of the "Children of Ymir" are on board, a new Survey Corps has arisen to challenge him and stop his genocide, with Armin being front and center as he is swallowed by Ymir. As Armin wanders the strange landscape that Eren and Zeke traversed in order to travel through time and meet Ymir herself, the current Colossal Titan runs into Zeke and has seemingly unearthed a big Easter Egg from a chapter of the past!

Twitter User Samzyy On Titan found this impressive Easter Egg that showed Armin's body lying in "the Paths" several chapters ago in Attack On Titan, showing that the Eldians' connection to one another definitely bridges space and time:

Chapter 123: Armin’s body behind Pieck and Gabi in Paths Chapter 136: Armin’s body laying in Paths Isayama is the goat at foreshadowing. What does this mean? ATTACK ON TITAN IS INSANE.#aot136spoilers pic.twitter.com/yI0rNx4Iqz — Samzyy (@samzyyontitan) January 7, 2021

With only a handful of chapters left in Attack On Titan's manga, fans are left wondering who will ultimately come out victorious and who will be left standing as the final fight between Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps continues!

