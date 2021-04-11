Attack on Titan Finale Sparks Damning Thanos Comparison
As Attack on Titan comes to a close, fans around the world are looking to the series for any little detail they might have missed. From teasers to foreshadowed fates, the series still holds a lot of undiscovered secrets, but a lot of them have been outed thanks to Eren's fate. And now, the manga has spurred some truly damning comparisons with its finale that have to do with the Mad Titan himself.
Yes, that is right. If you thought Thanos was only important in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, think again. The character has been roped into Attack on Titan, and it is all thanks to Eren.
As you can see in the slides below, it seems chapter 139 has pushed some fans to the brink where Eren is concerned. When the manga began work on its final arc, many were taken aback when its hero took a dark turn. It didn't take long for Eren to become a full-on villain as he planned to commit global genocide in the name of peace. And in the finale's wake, plenty of netizens are saying Eren is more monstrous than Thanos was. Yikes!
According to Attack on Titan's final chapter, Eren's Rumbling wiped out 80% of humanity, and that is a staggering figure. Of course, that is less than Thanos as the Mad Titan wiped out 50% of the universal population with a snap of his finger. With their body counts at an unforgivable level, fans were forced to compare the two villains' motives, and many agree Eren was worse off. Thanos plead martyrdom with his goal of saving the galaxy from over-population, but Eren killed millions just to make his friends look like heroes for stopping him. Obviously, both of these motives are bunk, but Eren's is nonsensical at best. So if you thought Thanos had no equal, well - Eren would like to have a word with you!
What do you think about this comparison? Do you think Attack on Titan did Eren wrong in the end? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
It's Hard to Miss
prevnext
That bitch named Eren is literally the human version of Thanos— ᛗᛟᚺᚨᛗᛖᛞ (@Bo7a_Da_Finest) April 9, 2021
1-He was collecting titans
2-He is MAD and a TITAN
3-He killed % of all living creatures to save the rest and even to save the planet and it's soil
4-He even said IT WAS INEVITABLE
B-tch can't be more close to Thanos
How Dare
prevnext
Thanos and Eren both committed genocide. Thanos wiped out half(50%) of the pop. Eren wiped out 80%. Wow Eren you’re even worse than Thanos. Both had goals and both killed to get it.— ♥️Elizabeth Solorio♥️ (@StarlightRose23) April 9, 2021
Big Yikes
prevnext
people who wanted eren to win probably rooted for thanos— pieck supremacy ✴️ (@Shadowpimp723) April 9, 2021
Oh No
prevnext
i can't believe that thanos is actually 'better' than eren 😭😭 https://t.co/YTLYpnVSkT— ²⁹tam⁷⁷ ✨ (@hooneychicken) April 9, 2021
Twins?
prevnext
So what your telling me is.. Eren is Thanos 😳🤭 #AttackOnTitan139 #AttackOnTitan #ThankYouHajimeIsayama #Thanos pic.twitter.com/PEg3v2c5az— Yazmin Giron (@ymg180) April 9, 2021
Hold It
prev
Thanos: 50%— Marze 🌙🦉 (@MarzeG12) April 9, 2021
Eren: Hold my head