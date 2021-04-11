Attack on Titan Finale Sparks Damning Thanos Comparison

As Attack on Titan comes to a close, fans around the world are looking to the series for any little detail they might have missed. From teasers to foreshadowed fates, the series still holds a lot of undiscovered secrets, but a lot of them have been outed thanks to Eren's fate. And now, the manga has spurred some truly damning comparisons with its finale that have to do with the Mad Titan himself.

Yes, that is right. If you thought Thanos was only important in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, think again. The character has been roped into Attack on Titan, and it is all thanks to Eren.

As you can see in the slides below, it seems chapter 139 has pushed some fans to the brink where Eren is concerned. When the manga began work on its final arc, many were taken aback when its hero took a dark turn. It didn't take long for Eren to become a full-on villain as he planned to commit global genocide in the name of peace. And in the finale's wake, plenty of netizens are saying Eren is more monstrous than Thanos was. Yikes!

According to Attack on Titan's final chapter, Eren's Rumbling wiped out 80% of humanity, and that is a staggering figure. Of course, that is less than Thanos as the Mad Titan wiped out 50% of the universal population with a snap of his finger. With their body counts at an unforgivable level, fans were forced to compare the two villains' motives, and many agree Eren was worse off. Thanos plead martyrdom with his goal of saving the galaxy from over-population, but Eren killed millions just to make his friends look like heroes for stopping him. Obviously, both of these motives are bunk, but Eren's is nonsensical at best. So if you thought Thanos had no equal, well - Eren would like to have a word with you!

What do you think about this comparison? Do you think Attack on Titan did Eren wrong in the end? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.