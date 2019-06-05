Attack On Titan Shares Levi’s Hardest Decision Yet

Attack on Titan varies from soul crushing to soul elevating as the tides turn for humanity on a dime during any given episode. The most recent episode gave the most powerful scout, Levi, an insanely difficult choice: who must be saved with the Titan injection? With both Erwin and Armin gravely injured due to the Beast Titan and Colossal Titan respectively, Levi must choose whose life to save by turning one of them into a Titan. With Bertholdt the Colossal Titan captured, humanity will have a new ace up its sleeve, but at what cost?

Levi has had a rough “go of it” this season, having to grapple not just with the Titans but with his de facto mentor, Kenny. Throughout it all, Levi has managed to retain his ability to slash through the naked behemoths. Though he wasn’t able to kill the Beast Titan, he managed to make it back to the rest of the scouts, with the decision resting on his shoulders of whether or not Armin or Erwin would be changed into the new Colossal Titan.

Armin was burned nearly beyond recognition by Bertholdt’s fiery Titan form while Erwin was pierced through by a flying boulder hurled his way by the Beast Titan. The decision led to Levi having to fight Mikasa and Erwin who were desperately attempting to save their friend Armin, but ultimately the two were restrained and taken away to leave Levi with his choice.

Ultimately, Levi surprisingly decided to use the injection on Armin, for the purpose of letting Erwin “rest” after a life of war and death. With the decision made, Armin as a Titan picked up the captured Bertholdt and chomped down, giving humanity its own Colossal Titan. Erwin may now be dead, but humanity’s hopes at defeating the Titans is brighter than ever.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.