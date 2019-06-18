Attack On Titan: Who Is Kruger?

Attack On Titan isn’t going to sit on its hands as it ramps toward its season three finale and has been dropping secrets and revelations at an alarming pace. With the most recent episode taking an in-depth look into the early life of Grisha Jaeger, Eren’s father. With more secrets revealed about the life outside of the walls, a new character named Kruger has stomped his way into the spotlight. An Eldian spy called “The Owl” in the ranks of the Marleyan security forces, Kruger held a number of secrets close to his chest.

Kruger first met Grisha working near an airship, which Grisha had dragged his sister to outside of the Eldian city limits. With the terrible past between Eldian and Marley held over the heads of its citizens, the Eldians are locked away in their own section of town, unable to leave without special privilege. Unfortunately, Grisha took this chance and was caught by Kruger and his sadistic partner, causing the gruesome death of Grisha’s sister in the process.

Kruger worked secretly in the Marley ranks, even forced to beat Grisha severely for disobeying the law and sneaking out. Years later, as Grisha attempted to lead an uprising against Marley by uniting the Eldians, his plans were dashed when his son Zeke ratted him and his mother out. Grisha and his comrades were forced to a new location where they were blindfolded and injected with a serum that transformed them into Titans.

Before Grisha was injected, and after witnessing his wife becoming a Titan herself, the young revolutionary was saved by Kruger who revealed his allegiance and hurled his partner into a waiting titan’s jaws. As Grisha explained who he was, he slashed his hand and transformed into a Titan that looks eerily similar to Eren’s version that we know today.

It’s clear that Kruger is going to be a very important character in this flashback, as well as in the series moving forward even if he is no longer present, and we’re looking forward to see how the “Owl” continues to soar.

What did you think about the latest episode of Attack On Titan and its revelations? Were you shocked at the reveal of the “Owl’s” true identity? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

