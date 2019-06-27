Attack on Titan Gets Funny With Puberty Jokes

Among the carnage and devastation left in the wake of the war between the Titans and the Survey Corps, we sometimes forget that the army of the remnants of humanity are still children. While a handful are adults such as Levi, Hange, and Erwin, the trio of Eren, Mikasa, and Armin are still young teenagers looking to find their place in the world. Recently, when Eren Jaeger discovered some hidden truths about himself and the Titans, the revelations were played to humorous effect.

In our latest installment, Eren discovers the secrets of the “Nine Titans” as well as the name of his forceful form with the “Attack Titan”. He also comes to the terrible conclusion that the Titan that ate his mother was none other than Dina Fritz, the first wife of his father, Grisha Jaeger. Jolting upright after each revelation, both his comrades in the Survey Corps and the military higher-ups believe that he is simply going through puberty which leads to random outburts in public.

Obviously, this seems like an out there response for simply going through puberty but in Japan, parts of the culture will see younger men attempting to express themselves to terrible effect while dealing with their “coming of age”. Eren, in these cases, is happy we’re sure that his findings were not discovered and were merely attributed to puberty. We’re not quite sure if being a Titan affects growing up when you’re a teenager but we’ll keep a close eye on Eren as the series progresses.

Armin and Eren discover another terrible secret relating to themselves and that’s each of the Nine Titans have a limited lifespan. Once an Eldian takes on the power of one of the “Founding Titans”, they are only given thirteen years to live. While Armin has just began his “countdown”, Eren already is a few years in and thus only has around eight years to go before death.

What do you think of the puberty jokes running rampant in Attack on Titan? How would you handle being told you only have thirteen years to live?

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.