Attack on Titan Reveals The Owl’s Tragic Origin Story

“The Owl” has had a rough, ROUGH life. Laying in wait for the right opportunity to assist in the rising of Eldia once again, Eren Kruger had to do things that no man should be required to do and these events have haunted him his entire life in search of the greater good. Holding the god-like power of the “Attack Titan”, Kruger met with Eren Jaeger‘s father, Grisha and clearly had an impression on him. The most recent episode of Attack On Titan dove into the soul shattering origin of this lost revolutionary.

Kruger was forced to be deep undercover to supply the Eldian resistance with information about the nation of Marley’s operations. In feeding information to Eldia and becoming the perfect spt, Eren was forced to undertake horrific tortures including cutting off his countrymen’s fingers and turning them into Titans, effectively stripping them of their humanity.

Though “The Owl” was able to do a lot of good for the resistance, it’s debatable whether or not his actions were worth the cost and whether or not Eren Kruger lost his soul in the process. As Eren explains his past to Grisha, he also explains that his powers must be passed on, as each of the “Nine Titans” have only thirteen years of life once they inherit their abilities.

While Kruger speaks with Grisha, telling him to start a family, he most shockingly refers to the need to save Armin and Mikasa, showing that he in fact has a connection to Eren Jaeger in the future. “The Owl” certainly has a lot of blood on his hands but his actions were able to give Eldia a fighting chance and give them the much needed ace up their sleeve with the arrival of Grisha’s son’s “Attack Titan” powers.

What did you think of Eren Kruger's heart wrenching back story? Will current Eren and the remainder of the scouts be able to turn the tide on the battle with Marley thanks to the knowledge they now have?

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.