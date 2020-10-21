Attack On Titan: Who Could Eren Pass the Founding Titan To?

The fourth and final season of Attack On Titan is going to shift the power balance of the series to the "nth degree" in giving Eren Jaeger the power of the Founding Titan, and in doing so, might be making the world a much worse place in the process! With Eren's power far exceeding anything we've ever seen, he has seemingly been driven insane and it's clear that the power of the Founding Titan may very well be changing hands from our former protagonist to another character in the series before the franchise takes its curtain call! With Studio MAPPA taking over the reins of the series from Wit Studio, who was responsible for the first three season of Attack On Titan, fans' worries have been alleviated following the release of the final season's trailer and the recent Shonen series of Jujutsu Kaisen! Based on the manga stories, this final anime season will be the darkest we've seen yet! Do you think Eren Jaeger will lose the power of the Founding Titan? If so, who do you think will inherit it? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!

Armin (Photo: Wit Studio) Armin would definitely seem like the most stable of Eren's friends, based on his intelligence alone. Being saved by transforming him into a Titan, eating Bertholdt and gaining the power of the Colossal Titan, Armin might be second guessing himself in most of the battles, but the results have proved that he is one of the best tacticians when it comes to helping the Survey Corps survive. With the manga seeing Armin having to bring the war to his friend Eren, it will be interesting to see who survives to make ti to the end of Attack On Titan! prevnext

Mikasa (Photo: Wit Studio) Mikasa has been one of the most powerful soldiers in the Survey Corps, but she has also devoted her life to making sure that Eren Jaeger survives thanks in part to his family taking her into their home as a child. With Mikasa and Armin having to make a difficult decision when it comes to their friend Eren, we could see a world where Jaeger decides to give the power of the Founding Titan to his pseudo-sister. prevnext

Levi (Photo: Wit Studio) Captain Levi has easily destroyed the most Titans during this dark anime franchise, doing the impossible in season three and managing to bring down Eren's brother in the Beast Titan. With Levi suffering some truly heinous wounds during the final chapters of Attack On Titan's manga, gaining the power of the Founding Titan would be able to heal him completely and replace his missing limbs and with his understanding of combat, would definitely have an advantage in deciphering the power that he would inherit, should it come down to that. prevnext

Reiner (Photo: Wit Studio ) Reiner's redemption arc has been one of the most surprising aspects of the franchise following the conclusion of the third season of the anime, with the Armored Titan having more than a few sins to account for during his tenure as one of the main antagonists. With Eren going off the deep end in a bid to achieve his "euthanasia plan" in eradicating everyone that doesn't have Eldian blood flowing through their veins, Reiner inheriting the power and putting it to good use by bringing about the end of the war peacefully would tie a knot on his arc. prevnext