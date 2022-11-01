Attack on Titan Brings the Armored Titan to Life in New Fan-Anime

Attack on Titan is preparing to return with its final episodes arriving from Studio MAPPA in 2023, with the animation house also currently working on the first outing of the Chainsaw Man along with the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen. With Eren Jaeger inheriting the power of the Founding Titan in the previous installments, Reiner the Armored Titan has had to strike an unexpected partnership with his former enemies in Mikasa, Armin, and the other members of the Scout Regiment. Now, one fan has delightfully revisited the battle between Eren and Reiner in a new fan animation.

While this season has certainly seen Eren change astronomically from the young Survey Corps member that we came to know over the first three Attack on Titan seasons, Reiner has also seen some major changes in recent episodes. The Armored Titan has been truly struggling with the horrific events he's taken part in, wreaking havoc on the island of Paradis and being responsible for hundreds, if not thousands of lives lost during his assault on the walls. With Reiner now looking to stop Eren in his tracks, he's going to need all the help that he can get when it comes to putting a pause on The Rumbling.

Attack on Reiner

One Fan Animator, Saga Univ Anime, took the opportunity to reimagine the dynamic battle between Eren Jaeger and Reiner which took place in the final season, with the tables having turned between who the hero and villain were in this case as the Attack Titan moved to start his genocidal plan:

At present, MAPPA hasn't revealed when fans can expect new episodes of the dark anime franchise to arrive next year, though based on the events of the manga that the studio is set to adapt, they certainly have their work cut out for them. When last we left Reiner and the new version of the Scout Regiment that he hangs out with, the soldiers had acquired an airship to make their way to Eren and his army of Colossal Titans, though they are far too late from the former hero from slaughtering countless scores of civilians.

Do you think Reiner will ultimately survive the assault on Eren Jaeger in Attack on Titan's final season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.