Attack on Titan Promo Art Highlights the Anime's Hottest Soldiers

The Scout Regiment doesn't have much time to worry about their appearances as they fight against both the Titans and the machinations of Marley in Attack on Titan, but an undercover mission taking place in the anime adaptation's final season saw them doing just that. Infiltrating the country known as Marley to gain more intel when it came to their eternal enemies, Paradis soldiers including Eren, Armin, Hange, and Levi all put on formal wear, for what might have been the first time, to blend in and Studio MAPPA has shared a new look at these fresh aesthetics.

Studio MAPPA has yet to reveal when the final Attack on Titan episodes will arrive next year, though the dark franchise will have plenty of territory to cover before the Survey Corps' mission comes to an end. With Hajime Isayama's anime adaptation seeing Eren Jaeger acquiring the power of the Founding Titan, Eren's former friends who reside on Paradis are struggling with the steps that they will need to take next to stop Jaeger's genocidal plan. The previous episodes saw Armin, Mikasa, and the new Scout Regiment in a race against the clock as Eren and his wave of Colossal Titans have made their way to Marley's shores and are looking to crush the vast majority of the world's residents underfoot.

Attack on Fashion

Studio MAPPA released the new image that sees Eren Jaeger, Levi, Hange, and Armin side by side, long before Eren decided to take on the powers of Ymir for himself, and places them in fancy garb to help them in their mission of blending in with the general populace of Marley:

(Photo: MAPPA)

Reportedly, the final Attack on Titan episodes will be hour-long specials, and considering the events that took place in the manga, MAPPA will have some serious work on their hands when it comes to the final battles that take place over its run time. With Eren Jaeger having a wall of Colossal Titans at his beck and call, the Founding Titan's power has far more tricks up its sleeve, which will only make the Scout Regiment's job that much more difficult.

What do you think is the best look of the Scout Regiment in Attack on Titan's history? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.