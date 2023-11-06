Attack on Titan's Final Episode Gives Levi His Best Fight

Attack on Titan has plenty of popular characters, but let's face it. No one is bigger than Levi Ackerman. For years, the fandom has followed every move Levi has made because humanity's strongest soldier has never let them down. And now, Attack on Titan's final episode gave Levi a big send-off with his best ODM scene yet.

After all, you don't get the title of humanity's strongest soldier without being a total machine. Attack on Titan has proven time and again that Levi knows how to use maneuvering gear. Even when the chips are down, Levi never fails to impress on the rig, and Attack on Titan reminded the world as much this past weekend.

After all, Levi hooked up his ODM as usual in the clip above and went on an absolute spree. Thanks to animator Arifumi Imai, Attack on Titan fans were treated to a spectacle as Levi took down titans left and right. From start to finish, the scene is nothing short of perfection. The team of animators at MAPPA Studio really gave their all for Levi in this finale. And honestly? Commander Levi deserves nothing less than the best.

If you have not seen Attack on Titan's final episode for yourself, it is out and ready to watch.

"Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!"

What do you think about Attack on Titan's final tribute to Levi?