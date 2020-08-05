Attack on Titan Dismisses Delay Rumors with New Update

✖

Attack on Titan has done a great many things for the anime industry, but like every good series, the show must come to an end. The team behind the series confirmed season four of Attack on Titan will be the last one. After the third season ended, fans learned this final outing would debut towards the end of 2020, and it turns out that premiere is not being delayed one bit.

The news comes from Animate Times as the Japanese outlet listed a slew of TV shows scheduled to debut this fall. The post was meant to hype fans about all of the great shows debuting next season, but many fans got stuck on the name Attack on Titan. After all, many were convinced the season would be delayed because of the pandemic, but that is not the case.

Currently, Attack on Titan season four is slated to go live this fall. There is no word on what the exact release date is, so fans will have to wait a bit longer for that info. The show has also kept its episode count quiet, and fans cannot yet predict a release window for a season four trailer with a premiere date in hand.

Still, there is plenty to celebrate as it seemed likely that Attack on Titan would be postponed. The show not only moved to a new animation studio for season four, but it had to contend with the COVID-19 outbreak. Many shows in the spring were forced to delay until this summer, and the pandemic's growth made additional delays seem inevitable. At this time, that doesn't appear to be the case, so fans are holding on to hope Attack on Titan won't let them down.

