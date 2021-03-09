Attack On Titan Fans Turn on Floch Following Latest Episode

The latest episode of Attack On Titan was definitely one of the most suspenseful in the anime's fourth and final season, and fans are reeling from the onslaught of events, as well as coming to grips with the evil energy that is flowing from former Survey Corps member Floch. With Eren Jaeger making his grand return to the series, Floch has decided to follow the former hero until his dying days as a "Jaegerist", attempting to take down the military and march the Eldian race toward their destiny under the banner of the soldier who harbors the power of the Founding Titan.

Needless to say, Floch's return in this episode caused a number of fans to do nothing but talk about the creepy character and come to grips with Eren's current path as an enemy to both Marley and his friends within the Survey Corps.

Needless to say, Floch's return in this episode caused a number of fans to do nothing but talk about the creepy character and come to grips with Eren's current path as an enemy to both Marley and his friends within the Survey Corps.