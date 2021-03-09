Attack On Titan Fans Turn on Floch Following Latest Episode
The latest episode of Attack On Titan was definitely one of the most suspenseful in the anime's fourth and final season, and fans are reeling from the onslaught of events, as well as coming to grips with the evil energy that is flowing from former Survey Corps member Floch. With Eren Jaeger making his grand return to the series, Floch has decided to follow the former hero until his dying days as a "Jaegerist", attempting to take down the military and march the Eldian race toward their destiny under the banner of the soldier who harbors the power of the Founding Titan.
Needless to say, Floch's return in this episode caused a number of fans to do nothing but talk about the creepy character and come to grips with Eren's current path as an enemy to both Marley and his friends within the Survey Corps.
What did you think of Floch's return in this latest episode of Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.
Is This Your King?
This your king? #floch pic.twitter.com/ldSv3uUOyd— Sanguine (@josephine060606) March 7, 2021
Toy Story Energy
I know y’all see it....#shingeki #floch pic.twitter.com/8b42dFO9gP— Endeavor Rose✨🌦 (@NikaCheyenne) March 7, 2021
Rooting For His Demise
My weekly plea in favour of an unsavory death for #Floch#ShingekiNoKyojinTheFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/87dbz60AmF— CheFela 🇦🇷 (@che_fela) March 8, 2021
Scary Indeed
#floch ur scary pic.twitter.com/DIlbybajCq— sp!nk 🧊 (@sph1nk) March 7, 2021
He's Come A Long Way
The category is: character development 😳 #Floch #ErenJaeger #aotseason4 pic.twitter.com/IHG0tfraYG— ⭕️👄⭕️ (@24minuteart) March 3, 2021
That Face
This is the face of a man who'd put his buddy's bodily fluids in the expensive wine. And then laughs at the stuck up snobs who drink it. #Kyoujin #ShingekinoKyoujin #AttackOnTitan #AoT #SnK #Floch pic.twitter.com/3c20wvBArz— Hij die u spiegelde. Niet meer te lijmen. (@Iediuspiegel) March 9, 2021
A Controversial Character For Certain
#floch #AttackonTitanFinalSeason he’s perhaps one of the most disliked characters along with Gabi but I ain’t gonna lie, Yams did a good job with him. I don’t hate him but I don’t like that attitude of his pic.twitter.com/GgeppBxD74— Anna Jie (@Sedna27296255) March 8, 2021
Not A Fan
I HATE YOU SO MUUUCHHH, HORSE FACE🐴🤮#shingeki #ShingekiNoKyojin #aot138spoiler #AttackOnTitan #floch #AOTChildrenOfTheForest #aot pic.twitter.com/hr3aHx0mya— STAN LEVI ACKERMAN (@YotaSenpai) March 7, 2021
Ouch
never liked his justin bieber looking ass anyway #AoTSeason4NHK #aot #attackontitan #floch #flochslander # pic.twitter.com/1m5rhlb9Iu— giu🌻 (@bokegiulia) March 8, 2021