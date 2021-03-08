Attack on Titan Celebrates Episode 72 Release with Emotional Sketch

✖

Attack on Titan is celebrating the release of Episode 72 with an emotional new sketch! Attack on Titan's fourth and final season has reached its final string of episodes, and it's certainly feeling like it as the bubbling tension underneath has started to boil over as there seems to be a conflict between three different sides taking shape. In the center of it all has been the young Gabi, who was introduced in the first episode of the final season as one of the young warrior candidates fighting on behalf of Marley. That's been put to the test with the newest episodes, however.

Gabi has been at the center of several intense emotional conflicts over the course of the last few episodes as she has been confronted with differing ideals than her own. This is the focus of the newest sketch released alongside Episode 72 of the series illustrated by Hone Hone. It puts Gabi squarely at the center as it demonstrates how a much more complicated conflict brews around her. Check it out below:

Attack on Titan's fourth and final season has been putting the fight against the Titans in a much different context than before. Although we had learned of their Marleyan origins in the previous season of the series, the shift to the perspective of those fighting in Marley has complicated things. There has been no better example than of the young zealot, Gabi, as now she's coming face to face with not only her ideals but those openly fighting against her people.

That's only one of the main cores of the newest episode as there's something big on the horizon coming from Eren and his surprising new faction of traitors that were revealed in the previous episode. But what do you think? How are you liking Attack on Titan's final season so far? Curious to see how it's going to come to an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!