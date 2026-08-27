Attack on Titan Quietly Delays Its Major U.S. Release

Written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, the Attack on Titan manga began serialization in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. Four years later, in 2013, WIT Studio released an anime adaptation that became a massive hit worldwide. After the manga ended its serialization in 2021, MAPPA took over the anime for the final season. While the main story has already reached its conclusion, the franchise keeps returning with new updates, merch, and all kinds of releases. Last year in July, Kodansha confirmed the Attack on Titan Definitive Edition, the omnibus hardcover release of the manga in a 3-in-1 version.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was expected to be released in Spring 2026, but even after the release window has long since passed, there have been no updates from the publisher. However, Behind the Manga confirmed that the U.S. release has been indefinitely delayed. With no announcement from Kodansha, it’s impossible to determine when the volume will be released. On the bright side, the release hasn’t been cancelled, so we can expect an update anytime now. According to Ben Applegate, Director of Publishing Services for Kodansha USA, the delay is due to production issues, and fans can expect an update soon.

What Is The Attack on Titan Definitive Edition About?

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

It’s a 3-in-1 volume version that was expected to release the first publication this year. While the Definitive Edition consists of the original manga story, it also comes with a few surprises. Along with the hardcover, fans will also get exclusive color pages, a faux leather cover, gold foil stamping, library-style binding, and more.

This version is perfect for collectors, as it would’ve released the entire manga in 11 or so volumes. The manga has a total of 34 chapters, all of which have been licensed by Kodansha USA and are already available on the website. However, the regular version of the volumes doesn’t come with the set of surprises that the Definitive Edition has.

Attack on Titan Is Getting a New Release From MAPPA

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

In June this year, MAPPA commemorated its 15th anniversary with a major event to share updates on all its upcoming projects. During the event, the animation studio shared that it will adapt the final storyline for the upcoming game, Attack on Titan 3. The video game was developed by Koei Tecmo America and Omega Force and was originally released worldwide in 2016. It returned with a sequel two years later, and it became one of the biggest games of the franchise. The upcoming sequel will wrap up the story with MAPPA producing the brand-new opening cinematic for the game’s sequel.

Attack on Titan 3 will be released on December 10th, 2026, and fans will get the first look at MAPPA’s animation shortly before that. The game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam. Additionally, Attack on Titan is also part of MAPPA’s 15th anniversary exhibition, which will be held from September 19th, 2026 to December 7th, 2026, at the Yurakucho Museum in Tokyo, Japan.