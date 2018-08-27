‘Attack on Titan’ Reveals Shocking New Detail About Eren’s Dad

Eren Yeager’s father, Grisha Yeager, has been one of the more mysterious figures in Attack on Titan, and the latest episode of the series revealed a shocking fact about his past.

Along with his mysterious basement, Grisha was hiding the fact that he played a key role in giving Eren his Titan powers and was hiding a Titan power of his own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the latest episode of the series, Rod Reiss explained to Historia what happened with the rest of the Reiss family. According to him, Eren’s father Grisha actually broke into the crystal chamber where the Reiss family gathered and unfortunately slaughtered them all in a brutal fashion. Rod was the only one who was able to get away, and this is the first spark of Rod’s grudge against Eren.

It turns out that Grisha actually had the Power of the Titans himself and came to the Reiss family with the explicit purpose of devouring Frieda Reiss and absorbing her Titan ability. Rod stated that Frieda was indeed a powerful Titan, but she eventually loses the fight with Grisha because she was not yet able to handle her power in battle.

After devouring Frieda, Grisha went on to kill Rod’s wife and children in brutal ways. This also ties into Eren’s flashback, in which it’s revealed that Grisha actually was the one who initially gave Eren his Titan transforming ability. In Eren’s flashback Grisha is seen injecting a substance into his son, and that substance is what triggers Eren’s initial transformation.

When Eren transforms, he devours his father and later awakens to his bloody remains. This reveal only brings up more questions about Grisha’s intent, why he sought to slaughter the Reiss family, and how he got the Titan power in the first place. But this new revelation gets fans one step closer to putting it all together.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.