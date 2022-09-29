Attack on Titan Red Cross Collab Envisions a New Scout Regiment

You'd be hard-pressed to find an anime fan that doesn't agree that Attack on Titan has had copious bloodshed throughout its history, as the Scout Regiment has had to deal with death and destruction that has rarely been seen throughout the anime medium. Now, the Survey Corps is getting a "blood makeover" by teaming up with Japan's Red Cross which will see Eren and his friends sporting new looks as the final season is slated to release next year, bringing the battle between the Eldians and Marley to a close.

If you were looking for an anime series that focuses specifically on blood but doesn't have the gore and destruction that has been a steady part of Attack on Titan's story, Cells At Work is a more light-hearted series that focuses on blood cells attempting to keep their host body healthy. Brought to life by David Production, the same animation studio responsible for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, the anime adaptation helped introduce scores of new viewers to this microscopic world. This new fit for the Scout Regiment sees them wearing red and white outfits to help in promoting the Red Cross and getting more volunteers for blood drives, which is something that residents of Attack on Titan's world could use in excess.

The Official Twitter Account shared the first look at this new take on the Scout Regiment, taking us back to the earlier days of Eren and company, long before Jaeger had decided to acquire the power of the Founding Titan and unleash an army of Colossal Titans that are looking to bring the majority of the world's population beneath its feet:

A release date for Attack on Titan's final episodes has yet to be revealed by Studio MAPPA, though it appears as though the franchise will be bringing its final installments to an end in a different format, aka hour-long specials. Considering the monumental way that the manga came to an end, MAPPA will certainly have its work cut out for it as the Scout Regiment will be placed into a terrible scenario where they might need to kill their former friend Eren to put an end to his genocidal rampage.

