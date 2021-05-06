Attack On Titan Art Hilariously Depicts New Side of Eren And Mikasa's Relationship

✖

Attack On Titan's fourth and final season has put a serious strain on the relationship between Eren Jaeger and his adopted sister Mikasa, with Jaeger attempting to enact the "Euthanasia Plan" alongside his brother Zeke, but one fan has imagined simpler times with some hilarious artwork that shows where Eren's heart truly lies. With the second half of the final season of Attack On Titan set to arrive early next year, fans are waiting to see how the war between the Eldians and the nation of Marley will ultimately come to a close in Hajime Isayama's anime adaptation.

Mikasa first met Eren under the direst of circumstances, with both of her parents being murdered as the assailants were looking to sell the young Ackermann to the highest bidder thanks to her unique origins. Eren ultimately helped Mikasa dispatch her kidnappers and a bond was formed between the two that continued throughout the anime franchise. During the Titans' assault on their civilization, the pair has been struggling throughout the first three seasons against the threats sent by the nation of Marley and it seems as if they learned two vastly different lessons during their time under siege in Attack On Titan.

Twitter Artist J Mangga shared this hilariously adorable art that shows fans where Eren's true home lies, with Mikasa wearing the appropriate headgear for the occasion in their earlier childhoods, long from the war they are currently waging against the Marleyians:

While the anime is set to end next year, the manga for Attack On Titan has already brought the story of the Scout Regiment to a close, seeing some surprise deaths and shocking moments take place along the way. Of course, the relationship between Eren and Mikasa is far different during these final volumes than what we had seen before, and many fans of this duo are anxious to see how the story of their relationship will ultimately come to a close.

What do you think of this adorable Attack On Titan artwork? What is your favorite relationship in the history of Hajime Isayama's dark fantasy epic? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.