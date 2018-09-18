Is ‘Attack on Titan’ About to Turn Kenny Into a Titan?

Attack on Titan‘s introduced many new surprising elements for the third season, and the biggest twist was the addition of Kenny Ackerman and the human vs. human fights as he hunted down the Survey Corps.

But with the latest developments leaving him near death and holding a vial of the Titan serum, could the series be preparing to reveal a brand new Titan in Kenny?

When Rod Reiss transformed into a new disgusting Titan in the underground Reiss Family cavern, the resulting transformation brought the entire place down. The only reason the Survey Corps were able to escape the place with their lives was because of Eren activating his new hardening Titan power. But Kenny wasn’t so lucky.

Although he managed to escape with his life, the latest episode revealed that he’s in horrible condition. No one else from his team survived the cave-in, and he’s covered in severe burns and wounds. Sitting down in front of a tree, it’s here that Levi confronts a downed Kenny.

Slick as he is, however, Kenny reveals that he’s actually been holding onto a Titan serum and syringe. Though there’s no indicator as to what the power the vial holds, or whether or not he would transform in the first place, this does put Kenny in an interesting position.

But will he transform? Kenny’s hinted at an interesting past in the series before, and if he wanted to transform he had plenty of opportunity to do so as he partnered with Rod Reiss. But perhaps he has changed his mind now that he’s on the brink of death? Fans will find out for sure in the next episode as Kenny and Levi have what will undoubtedly be an intense conversation.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.