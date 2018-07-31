‘Attack On Titan’ Gives Glimpse Into Levi’s Dark Past

Eren Jaeger may be the main protagonist of Attack on Titan, but he hasn’t monopolized fans — not by a long shot. Characters such as Mikasa have become favorites, and few have become as popular as Captain Levi. So, you can see why the team behind Attack on Titan felt it was time to tease Levi’s past.

Just… don’t expect the story to be a sweet on. This is Attack on Titan after all.

Earlier this month, the anime made a comeback with its third season, and its latest episode stunned. Fans tuned into “Pain” to watch Levi make an escape after Kenny the Ripper cornered him and his team. With blood on his hands, Levi managed to flee, but his run-in with Kenny had some rather unexpected effects.

As the episode continued, fans were teased just a bit about Kenny’s ties with Levi. The older man confirmed he cared for the Survey Corps superior when Levi was a child. Kenny reminisced about how the pair believed there wasn’t anything more to life than their slum, but they found out otherwise as time went on.

Of course, no concrete details about those years were given, but fans were shown a few images of Levi during that time. One of those sequences showed an emaciated Levi sitting by a wall, and the kid looked starved. With both eyes sunken in, Levi seemed to be at death’s doorstep, but Kenny appeared to help the boy as a younger version of the soldier could be seen standing before Levi. The flashback then showed a pre-teen Levi wielding a knife in a back alley alone, leading fans to believe it was Kenny who taught Levi the ropes of fighting.

